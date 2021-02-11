Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Alice Cooper Gets COVID Vaccine, Reveals He Previously Contracted Coronavirus

The shock rocker and his wife served as volunteers at a vaccination facility in Phoenix

by
on February 11, 2021, 7:16am
Sheryl and Alice Cooper get vaccinated
Sheryl and Alice Cooper, via AZCentral.com

Alice Cooper and his wife Sheryl received their COVID-19 vaccinations in Phoenix, Arizona, where the 73-year-old legendary shock rocker also revealed that both he and Sheryl had previously contracted coronavirus.

As reported by the Arizona Republic, the couple filmed a PSA of sorts at the vaccination facility, where they both served as volunteers with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health Medical Reserve Corps. With his arm around Sheryl, the rock veteran remarked, “Alice and Sheryl here. We’re out here getting vaccinated. We’ve already had COVID but we got vaccinated anyways.” Sheryl interjected, “It was a painless vaccination.”

Alice went on to mention Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that recruits military veterans to help first responders in times of need, quipping, “We’re out here with Team Rubicon, who’s a great band. I have all their albums. They’re really one of the best bands I’ve ever heard.”

Team Rubicon’s Phoenix communications coordinator, Rich Mogull, commented, “It was great. The Coopers showed up and none of these volunteers knew they were going to be there. They got autographs and got to talk to Alice and his wife.”

Editors' Picks

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Alice Cooper, who is set to release his new album, Detroit Stories, on February 26th. He unveiled the LP’s latest single, “Social Debris”, in celebration of his 73rd birthday on February 4th.

Watch Alice and Sheryl discussing their vaccinations in the video below, and pre-order Detroit Stories here.

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
Phoebe Bridgers Talks SNL Guitar Smash and Marilyn Manson on CNN: Watch
Next Story
Taylor Swift Announces Re-Recorded Version of Fearless