Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus Unveil New Song “Poor Lost Souls”: Stream

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird

Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus wish blessings on Los Angeles’ homeless population on their new song “Poor Lost Souls”.

The former Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmates have remained friends since parting ways in the ’90s, and Bird even joined SNZ for “Train on Fire” from their 2020 album Lost Songs of Doc Souchon. Now, the two songwriters are fulfilling a longtime ambition and collaborating on an album, These 13, which contains a baker’s dozen of folksy new tracks.



The latest, “Poor Lost Souls”, takes place in LA, where, as the lyrics have it, you can “Look down and see the stars/ Look up and see the gold/ Look around and see these poor lost souls.” Mathus keeps up a steady groove of guitar, while Bird adds fiddle accents. The song highlights the absurdity of abundance surrounding need, with the former never touching the latter. “She’s just a lump of coal,” they sing, “But she could’ve been a diamond.” Check out a live performance of “Poor Lost Souls” below.

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

These 13 arrives March 5th through Thirty Tigers. Previously, the duo shared the lead single “Sweet Oblivion”. Last week, Bird helped honor Allen Ginsburg as part of The Fall of America – A 50th Anniversary Musical Tribute.