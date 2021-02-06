Rootsland Podcast to Explore the True Story of Reggae

Rootsland

In celebration of Bob Marley’s 76th birthday as well as Black History Month, Consequence of Sound​ is proud to present Rootsland, a new podcast series that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica.

Beginning Monday, February 15th, host Henry “K” Kayro will share stories that take listeners across myriad landscapes that span styles, genres, and exotic locales. At the center of these adventures is Henry, a disillusioned justice major at American University, and Brian, an aspiring singer, two souls navigating the world of reggae music from label to location.

“Our mission was to create a podcast where the only thing more captivating than the music is the story behind the music,” says Kayro. “Sometimes a singer’s best song is their story.”

The podcast series will also be accompanied by the Rootsland: Season One Soundtrack. Spanning 20 years of recording in Kingston, Jamaica (1992-2012), the album features unreleased gems, rare mixes, and B-sides from Karyo’s catalogue.

All 10 tracks will be available to stream on digital platforms in the near future. What’s more, Consequence of Sound will also release a limited Collectors Edition vinyl, which will be available exclusively through the site’s online store.

