Anya Taylor-Joy Nabs Best Actress Nominations for Both Movie and Limited Series at Golden Globes

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

There are good years, there are great years, and then there’s whatever just happened to Anya Taylor-Joy. The British-Argentine powerhouse capped off her remarkable breakout by earning two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress. The first comes in the Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category for her work as the titular heroine of the Jane Austen adaptation Emma, and the second for Limited Series for her star turn as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit.

On both counts, she’ll face competition as tough as any of her fictional chess rivals. The award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy sees her facing off against Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit), Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot), Kate Hudson (Music), and Maria Bakalova, who represents the nomination juggernaut Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.



If anything, the Best Actress in a Limited Series category is even more stacked. Taylor-Joy is up against a pair of Oscar winners in Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) and Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), plus Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Shira Haas (Unorthodox). But we wouldn’t count out Taylor-Joy; she’s a big reason why The Queen’s Gambit set a Netflix record for most-viewed scripted limited series, and we thought she turned in the best television performance of 2020.

Looking forward, Taylor-Joy shows no signs of slowing down. After making her big screen debut in Robert Eggers’ The Witch, she’ll re-team with that director in his upcoming film The Northman. She’ll also be starring in the Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, and she recently signed on to the loaded cast of David O. Russell’s new movie.

