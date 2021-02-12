Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat Have a Luxe Hotel Night in the “34+35 (Remix)” Video: Watch

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat, photo via artists

This is the way the pop music world learned what a Baked Alaska is. Ariana Grande has shared a music video for her “34+35 (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, and you can watch it below.

The clip finds the trio of big name talents having a luxury girls lingerie night in a crazy luxe hotel. Yes, the song is all about getting raunchy with a lover, but it’s cool to just feel sexy with your fellow Hot Girls too! Especially when you can buzz down to the front desk through an intercom and order up some grub without even putting on a towel.



In between lounging by the pool and taking some home video, this is exactly what Grande does. She calls up for some champagne and french fries, and then at the end of the clip is disappointed to learn the kitchen is out of Baked Alaska. For some reason, this completely set off the Twitterverse, with some fans theorizing the “flaming dessert” was some sort of explicit code word like the rest of the track, and others wondering what the hell a Baked Alaska is.

Either way, can you imagine being such a powerful voice in pop culture that a simple stinger joke about a dessert at the end of a music video somehow takes over the Internet? How long till the Baked Alaska Bake Off Challenge hits Netflix?

Until then, watch the “34+35 (Remix)” music video below. The original “34+35” comes from Grande’s latest LP, Positions.