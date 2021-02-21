Bad Bunny and Rosalía Simmer with Performance of “La Noche de Anoche” on SNL: Watch

Bad Bunny and Rosalía perform on Saturday Night Live

Grab your lab coat and make sure your protective eye goggles are safely secured, because Bad Bunny and Rosalía put on a chemistry class with their performance of “La Noche de Anoche” on Saturday Night Live.

The sultry track appeared on BB’s third album of last year, El Último Tour del Mundo. It finds the two global superstars still vibrating from spending an incredible night together, with a tone halfway between celebratory and “what are you doing later?” The studio version works off the contrast between her angelic high notes and his more earthly lower register. The questions was, how would this extremely intimate song fare in live performance?



Rosalía and Mr. Bunny are much more than a pair of pretty faces — you don’t break into the insular American markets without a kind of charisma that transcends language — and they deployed all of their considerable charms in a stripped-back performance on SNL. The staging couldn’t be simpler; they mostly stared into each others eyes, with the occasional moment of introspection turning them out towards the audience before their partner’s magnetism pulls them back in.

Later in the episode, Bad Bunny sang “Te Deseo Lo Mejor”, which he had previously performed on Corden, and he also participated in a skit about Sea Shanties and a sketch about gong quarantine crazy. Check out those as well as “La Noche de Anoche” below.

Editors' Picks SNL Has a Cold Open Problem

Last month, Rosalía finally unveiled her long-in-the-works collaboration with Billie Eilish, “Lo Vas a Olvidar”.