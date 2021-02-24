Becca Mancari, photo by Zac Farro

Becca Mancari caught our attention last year with her sophomore LP, The Greatest Part, earning her Artist of the Month honors and placement on our best albums of 2020 list. Now, the Nashville-based indie folk artist is back with a new effort, the Juniata EP, set for a March 19th release via Captured Tracks. As a first listen to the four-track effort, Mancari has shared the single “Annie”.

“Annie” is the only completely new song on Juniata, which also features acoustic reworkings of The Greatest Part tracks “First Time”, “Bad Feeling”, and “Stay with Me”. While that trio of songs is stripped back, the original composition is fully lush, with Mancari backed by a string quartet to give it a nostalgic Hollywood feel. The song also dates back to her days with Brittany Howard and Jesse Lafser in Bermuda Triangle, as she explained in a press statement:



“I grew up watching 1950s and ’60s movies that my grandma would record for us because we didn’t have TV growing up. The thing that I loved the most about these old films was the music… it was a time period where it felt almost appropriate to be a little dramatic in this lush orchestral fashion. So when I wrote ‘Annie’ I wanted to harken back to that time of feeling like you were swept up into a dance.

Also, I wrote this song on the front porch where I started my other band, Bermuda Triangle. We used to play it during our live set, where Brittany [Howard] would rip this incredible solo on classical guitar. ‘Annie’ has definitely lived a few lives already, but it feels right that it would now be on this EP. It’s a little piece of coming back home.”

Take a listen to Mancari’s solo version of “Annie” below.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for Juniata, which takes its name from the Pennsylvania river where Mancari spent much of her childhood, can be found here. The album art and tracklist are ahead.

Juniata EP Artwork:

Juniata EP Tracklist:

01. First Time (Acoustic)

02. Annie

03. Bad Feeling (Acoustic)

04. Stay with Me (Acoustic)