Billie Eilish Announces Documentary Premiere Event, Shares Live Version of “ilomilo”: Stream

Ahead of the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, the pop star and the tech giant have announced a live premiere event featuring interviews, video previews, and special musical performances. It’s going down February 25th before the film receives a wider release on the 26th, and Eilish is heralding the news by releasing a live performance of “ilomilo”, the song which gives the documentary its name.

Apple TV+ reportedly paid $25 million to pull Eilish under their umbrella, and they now seemed to determined to get their money’s worth. The documentary live premiere event will be hosted by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and feature interviews with both Eilish and the film’s director R.J. Cutler. Also expect are video packages previewing the doc and a stripped-down performance from the woman of the hour herself.



Ahead of the event, Eilish has shared a live version of “ilomilo”, which contains the lyrics, “The world’s a little blurry/ Or maybe it’s my eyes.” This rendition was performed at the Toyota Center in Houston on October 10th, 2019, and snippets appear in the film. You can check out the full audio take below.

The festivities begin at 9 pm ET, and can be viewed on the Apple TV app, the Apple Music app, or Eilish’s personal YouTube channel. As soon as it’s over, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will premiere one day early exclusively for subscribers of Apple TV+. Revisit the first trailer now.

Last month, Eilish announced a new photo book, performed at ALTer EGO Fest, and unveiled her new collaboration with Rosalía ,“Lo Vas a Olvidar”. She’s also in talks to executive produce the upcoming Peggy Lee biopic Fever starring Michelle Williams.