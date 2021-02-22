Blink-182’s New Album Will Feature Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell

Blink-182 (photo by Philip Cosores), Grimes (Russell Linnetz), Lil Uzi Vert (via instagram/@liluzivert), and Pharrell Williams (Nathan Dainty)

Pop-punk band Blink-182 haven’t been very punk or particularly popular for almost two decades. But as NME reports, the group will flail for relevance with their upcoming, as-yet untitled album, which features guest work from buzzy stars including Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams.

Drummer Travis Barker spoke about the that and more on the February 19th episode of the Rock This podcast with Allison Hagendorf. He was ostensibly there to promote Trippie Redd’s new project Neon Shark Vs Pegasus, which Barker executive produced. But he also found time to give a Blink update. He explained that the follow-up to 2019’s NINE is currently “60% done,” and while they are “slowly finishing up,” they hope to share it in 2021. He also gave a brief hint of what to expect.



“There’s like a song with Grimes right now that’s really, really cool that I love,” he said. “There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell.” But that track is closer to the world of reggae than hip-hop. He continued,

“I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything. It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae feeling song. I don’t think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band. I mean, that’s who we are. And I feel like our fans have kind of journeyed with us when we’ve done songs like ‘Miss You’ or ballads like ‘Adam’s Song’. But, like, we’re never going to veer too far off from what we are – like, I’m like a punk kid at heart, you know what I mean? Whether it’s like pop-punk with Blink or whatever with [Machine Gun Kelly] or whatever with Trippie, that’s where my heart’s at. Like, I was raised on rap music and punk rock music. It’s kind of all I know…”

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Last summer, Blink-182 released the new song “Quarantine”, which is about exactly what it says it’s about. In January, it was revealed that Barker is dating Kourtney Kardashian.