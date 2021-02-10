Oscar’s comin’. The Academy has unveiled shortlists for nine categories at the upcoming 2021 Oscars, including Best Original Song. Already, there’s plenty of competition among those listed, including from — believe it or not — Kazakhstan’s most trusted journalist.
Yes, “Wuhan Flu” from Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is one of the 15 original songs that made the shortlist. The ridiculous singalong joins a tough assembly that includes heavy hitters like Janelle Monáe (“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy), Mary J. Blige (“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast), H.E.R. (“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah), and Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami). Then again, the list also includes a similarly curious cut in “Husavik” from Netflix’s Will Ferrell romp Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.
On the other side of the musical spectrum, 2020 Composers of the Year Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are up for two out of the 15 Original Score nominations. Their work on Soul and Mank share space with an eclectic crowd that includes Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), and Benjamin Wallfisch (The Invisible Man).
The other categories revealed are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Animated Short, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. The International category is particularly exciting with nominations for Shudder’s La Llorona and Thomas Vinterberg’s fabulous Another Round.
Find the shortlists for the nine Oscar categories below. Don’t start drafting your ballot just yet, though! The complete list of nominees won’t be unveiled until March 15th with the ceremony to air live on Sunday, April 25th on ABC.
Music (Original Song)
“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast
“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Never Break” from Giving Voice
“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Rain Song” from Minari
“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!
“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan
“Free” from The One and Only Ivan
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…
“Green” from Sound of Metal
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music (Original Score)
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Feature Film
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?”
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I’m No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Documentary Feature
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Documentary Short Subject
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
Live Action Short Film
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Makeup and Hairstyling
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami…
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya