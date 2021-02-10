Borat (Amazon Studios)

Oscar’s comin’. The Academy has unveiled shortlists for nine categories at the upcoming 2021 Oscars, including Best Original Song. Already, there’s plenty of competition among those listed, including from — believe it or not — Kazakhstan’s most trusted journalist.

Yes, “Wuhan Flu” from Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is one of the 15 original songs that made the shortlist. The ridiculous singalong joins a tough assembly that includes heavy hitters like Janelle Monáe (“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy), Mary J. Blige (“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast), H.E.R. (“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah), and Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami). Then again, the list also includes a similarly curious cut in “Husavik” from Netflix’s Will Ferrell romp Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.



On the other side of the musical spectrum, 2020 Composers of the Year Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are up for two out of the 15 Original Score nominations. Their work on Soul and Mank share space with an eclectic crowd that includes Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), and Benjamin Wallfisch (The Invisible Man).

The other categories revealed are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Animated Short, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. The International category is particularly exciting with nominations for Shudder’s La Llorona and Thomas Vinterberg’s fabulous Another Round.

Find the shortlists for the nine Oscar categories below. Don’t start drafting your ballot just yet, though! The complete list of nominees won’t be unveiled until March 15th with the ceremony to air live on Sunday, April 25th on ABC.

Music (Original Song)

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Never Break” from Giving Voice

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Rain Song” from Minari

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan

“Free” from The One and Only Ivan

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…

“Green” from Sound of Metal

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music (Original Score)

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Documentary Feature

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya



Documentary Short Subject

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

Live Action Short Film

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Makeup and Hairstyling

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya