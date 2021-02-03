Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon)

The last time Sacha Baron Cohen put on Borat’s skimpy mankini, he took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. 15 years later, he has the chance to repeat the feat, as he’s nominated again for playing the character in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — which is up for three major Globes categories, including Best Picture — Musical or Comedy.

In addition to Cohen’s Best Actor nom, Maria Bakalova is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for playing Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev. The recognition is the least 24-year-old Bulgarian newcomer deserves after the role saw her trapped in an uncomfortable sexual situation with Rudy Guiliani, buddying up to OAN to sneak into the White House, and nearly being given to ex-Vice-President Mike Pence as a gift.



Bakalova will compete against Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit), Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma.), Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot) and Kate Hudson (Music) for the trophy. Cohen, meanwhile, will faces a relatively weak field of competition from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Andy Samberg (Palm Springs), and James Corden (The Prom) in the Best Actor category.

Even if he were to lose to, say, Miranda, however, Cohen would still have a shot at Golden Globes glory, as he’s also up for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for playing Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7. There, he’s up against Jared Leto (The Little Things), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Bill Murray (On the Rocks), and Leslie Odom Jr, (One Night in Miami).



As for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm itself, it’s contending with Hamilton, Palm Springs, Music, and The Prom in the Best Picture — Musical or Comedy category.



Find the full list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees here.