Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Wins Best Comedy at 2021 Golden Globes

Borat 2 (Amazon Prime)

Very nice! Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Motion Picture – Comedy at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, claimed the prize for Best Actor in a Comedy.

Taking place 14 years after the events of the original Borat film, the world-famous Kazakh journalist returned to Yankeeland in 2020 in order to gift his daughter, Tutar, to then Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence. Along the way, Borat and Tutar are forced to navigate a deadly pandemic, QAnon conspiracy theorists, and Rudy Giuliani.



In accepting the award for Best Comedy, Baron Cohen singled out the former New York City mayor. “I’ve got to say, this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius,” he quipped. “I’m talking about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

“Our movie was just the beginning for him,” Baron Cohen continued. “Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping,’ ‘Hair Dye Another Day,’ and the courtroom drama ‘A Very Public Fart.'”

Baron Cohen then thanked his actual co-star Maria Bakalov, who was tragically snubbed of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Baron Cohen also lauded his “amazingly brave” crew “who had the risk of getting arrested, the risk of getting COVID, and they did it because we all believed so deeply in releasing this movie before the election to show the danger of lies, hate, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy, and democracy.”

Baron Cohen previously won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy for the first Borat film in 2007. It’s unlikely he’ll get a chance to win for a third time with the character, as Baron Cohen has said he’s done playing Borat for good. “I brought Borat out because of Trump,” he said in a recent interview with Variety. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

