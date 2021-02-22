Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Team Up for New Podcast

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama, photo by Rob DeMartin

Baby they were born to podcast: Bruce Springsteen is teaming up with former president Barack Obama for a new podcast series.

Entitled Renegades: Born in the USA, the eight-episode series will cover a range of topics, including race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.



“In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much,” President Obama says in the podcast’s intro. “Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

The podcast will stream exclusively on Spotify. The first two episodes are available starting today to both Spotify’s free and paid users.

Springsteen and Obama’s relationship extends back to 2008, when Obama first ran for president. Springsteen played several of Obama’s early campaign rallies and inauguration, and hit the road for him again during his 2012 reelection campaign. He even wrote Obama’s campaign theme song. Later, near the end of his presidency, Obama awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Renegades: Born in the USA is the latest series to stem from the Obamas’ podcast deal with Spotify, which Barack and Michelle struck in 2019. The former First Lady launched The Michelle Obama Podcast in July 2020.

