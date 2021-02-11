Bruce Springsteen, photo by Rob DeMartin

Last November, Bruce Springsteen was arrested and cited for a DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. However, new information reveals that his blood-alcohol content at the time of the arrest was just 0.02 — a quarter of the legal limit in New Jersey.

Springsteen was detained on November 14th at Gateway National Recreation Area, a federal park in New Jersey. According to the Asbury Park Press, a source familiar with the case confirmed that Springsteen’s BAC was nowhere near the number needed to be arrested. In all states except for Utah, it is illegal for anyone 21 years or older to operate a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher.



A BAC level of 0.02, which Springsteen had, is “the lowest level of intoxication” that can impact the brain, resulting in a slightly altered mood, a feeling of relaxation, and increased body warmth. Given Springsteen’s low BAC, it’s unclear what prompted officers to stop Springsteen’s vehicle and ultimately detain him.

Because the arrest took place on federal land, the case will be heard in federal court and will be handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Newark. Springsteen is currently scheduled to appear before a judge in a couple of weeks.

Over the weekend, Springsteen made his first-ever commercial appearance in a Super Bowl ad for Jeep. Upon hearing the news of his DWI, however, Jeep yanked the ad from YouTube and issued a statement. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” said a representative. “[The commercial’s] message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”