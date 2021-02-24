Bruce Springsteen DWI Case Dismissed

Bruce Springsteen, photo by Rob DeMartin

Bruce Springsteen appeared virtually in a New Jersey courtroom on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in a federal park. However, the other more severe charges brought against him — drunk driving and reckless driving — were dismissed due to a lack of evidence, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Springsteen told Judge Anthony Mautone that he had two small shots of tequila prior to being stopped by a park ranger at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey on November 14th, 2020. Springsteen reportedly consumed the alcohol with fans after pulling over his motorcycle in order to pose for photos.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Baker said Springsteen declined to take a preliminary breathalyzer test, but did later blow at a ranger station, where his blood alcohol content was measured at a .02 — well below the legal limit of .08. Because the government would be unable to sustain its burden of proof, Baker asked Judge Mautone to dismiss the DWI and reckless driving charges, to which the judge agreed.

As a punishment for consuming alcohol in a federal park, Judge Mautone ordered Springsteen to pay a fine of $540. Springsteen told the judge, “I think I can pay that immediately, your honor.”

When news of Springsteen’s arrest first surfaced earlier this month, Jeep yanked its Super Bowl commercial starring Springsteen. Now that the case has been resolved, it remains to be seen whether Jeep will recirculate the ad — which reportedly cost the company over $20 million to produce.

