Bruce Springsteen Charged with DWI: Report

The veteran rocker was reportedly arrested following a traffic stop late last year

on February 10, 2021, 9:59am
Bruce Springsteen was arrested last last year and charged with a DWI, according to a new report from TMZ.

The veteran rocker was reportedly pulled over in Sandy Hook, New Jersey on November 14th, and cited for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. TMZ adds that Springsteen was “cooperative throughout the arrest.”

Additional details on the arrest and the exact charges Springsteen is facing were not immediately known, but TMZ says he has a court appearance coming up in the next few weeks. Springsteen has yet to publicly acknowledge the arrest, and did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

Over the weekend, Springsteen appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Jeep, which marked his first-ever commercial. Prior to that, he played “Land of Hope and Dreams” at Joe Biden’s inauguration concert.

