Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep Commercial Yanked from YouTube Following DWI

Bruce Springsteen in Jeep commercial "The Middle"

Well that didn’t last long. Three days ago on Super Bowl Sunday, Jeep unveiled their new ad “The Middle”, which had the honor of being the first-ever commercial to feature Bruce Springsteen. But after reports emerged this morning that The Boss had been charged with a DWI late last year, Jeep had to throw the whole campaign in reverse. Now, as InsideHook reports, the commercial has been yanked from YouTube and Jeep’s social media pages, and the company seems to be mulling junking the whole thing.

On November 14th, Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. National Park Spokesperson Daphne Yun told the New York Times that, “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.”



Springsteen himself has yet to comment. But a representative of Jeep suggested to InsideHook that this was a good time for a “pause” on the ad. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” they said. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

Apparently Springsteen didn’t get the memo about a “pause;” the ad “The Middle” is still viewable through his Twitter account, and you can revisit that ode to compromise and centrism below. Last month, The Boss performed “Land of Hope and Dreams” at Joe Biden’s inauguration concert.