Bruce Springsteen Took a Single Shot of Tequila with Fans Prior to DWI Arrest

Bruce Springsteen on his motorcycle, photo via Getty

As more details surface regarding Bruce Springsteen’s DWI arrest late last year, it’s becoming clear that the veteran rocker was a victim of over-policing. Last night, word surfaced that Springsteen’s blood alcohol level was 0.02 — or, a quarter of the legal limit — at the time of his arrest. Now, the New York Post has shared info about the circumstances which led cops to pull him over in the first place.

Citing a music industry insider, the Post reports that Springsteen was riding his motorcycle at Gateway National Recreation Area, a federal park in New Jersey, when he pulled over to take photos with fans. One of the fans then offered Springsteen a shot of tequila, “which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary.” A park police officer reportedly observed the scene and “immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.”



Because the arrest took place on federal land, Springsteen’s case will be heard in federal court and will be handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Newark. Springsteen is currently scheduled to appear before a judge in a couple of weeks.

Over the weekend, Springsteen made his first-ever commercial appearance in a Super Bowl ad for Jeep. Upon hearing the news of his DWI, however, Jeep yanked the ad from YouTube and issued a statement. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” said a representative. “[The commercial’s] message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”