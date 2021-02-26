Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album as Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's Silk City artwork

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a new collaborative project called Silk Sonic and plan to release an album in the near future.

Mars shared news of the project on Twitter, explaining that it was made during quarantine. Funk legend Bootsy Collins is also involved in some capacity.



The first single will be released next Friday, March 5th.

.Paak previously joined Mars on the road as an opening act for the latter’s 24K Magic world tour. They also both appeared on Chic’s 2018 album It’s About Time. .Paak’s most recent solo album came in 2019 with Ventura.

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021