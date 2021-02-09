BTS Announce MTV Unplugged Performance

BTS, photo courtesy of artist

BTS have broken so many American records that it’s hard to remember there was a time where they weren’t one of the most popular international artists in the US. Now, the K-Pop superstars are cementing their place in western history by filming a “special edition” of MTV Unplugged, where they will join the ranks of iconic musicians like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS was filmed in “intimate settings” in Seoul, South Korea. For the TV special, the newly minted 2020 Band of the Year will play live renditions of songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition) — like the smash hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” — as well as never-before-seen versions of their career-defining hits.



MTV has promised that the worldwide music event will “build off the iconic series with a fresh new take,” but no specific details have been shared about where (or how) BTS will perform for the show. Alas, viewers will have to tune in to find out what to expect when MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS airs on February 23rd at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Last year, BTS scored not just one but two No. 1 albums, thanks to BE and Map of the Soul: 7, and they picked up their first Grammy nomination, too. Between their undeniably great records and their fun gifts to ARMY members, it’s no wonder everyone is becoming a BTS fan these days.

