Buffalo Bill’s House from Silence of the Lambs is Now a Bed and Breakfast

The Silence of the Lambs (Orion)

Last fall, Buffalo Bill’s iconic house from Silence of the Lambs went on the market for nearly $300,000. Thankfully, it was purchased by a genuine fan of the horror classic who isn’t just keeping it to himself. The new owner is transforming one of cinema’s most notorious serial killer pads into a fully-functional bed and breakfast that he calls a “movie-themed destination like no other.”

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Chris Rowan, the latest resident of 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, announced that he’s opening up the three-story Victorian for overnight stays, on-location filming, weddings, guided tours, and other special events. “I am proud to say that Buffalo’s Bill’s House is open for victims (I mean, the public!),” he said.



The self-described “avid Silence of the Lambs and ‘Buffalo Bill’ fan” plans to use the property as an interactive museum for fellow Jame Gumb-heads who want to wander the halls of the place where Buffalo Bill (played by Ted Levine) skinned his murder victims. In the 1991 film, his gruesome tactic involves a creepy well in the basement of the house, and Rowan has assured diehards that he’ll be addressing that detail during the construction process.

“I also have a vision that includes having the ‘well’ and ‘Buffalo Bill’s workshop’ recreated and built on-site as permanent sets,” Rowan explained, “so fans may have the most unique photo opportunities during their visit with mementos that will last them a lifetime!”

He continued, “I have so many ideas to preserve the history of the home and share it with the many who love it as much as I do. I hope to see you all soon to enjoy some fava beans and a nice chianti!”

The house was built in 1910 and features four bedrooms, a parlor, a living room, a garden, a wrap-around porch, a gazebo, and access to the Youghiogheny River from the backyard. According to TMZ, Rowan will also be installing an in-ground pool on the two-acre property.

The opening of this hot new tourist spot is timing up perfectly with the re-emergence of Silence of the Lambs in the cultural zeitgeist. The CBS spin-off, Clarice, has been well-received, and surely all of the new and old fans of the Hannibal Lecter canon will be hungry for some real-life scares when Season 1 ends and Buffalo Bill’s home opens.