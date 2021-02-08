Cage the Elephant Tie Foo Fighters for Fourth Most No. 1 Alternative Singles

Cage the Elephant and Foo Fighters, photos by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters formed more than 10 years before Cage the Elephant did in 2006, but already the Kentucky rockers have just as many No. 1 singles to their name. As of today, Cage the Elephant are tied with Foo Fighters in fourth place for the most top spots on the Billboard Alternative songs chart.

This week, Cage’s “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” skyrocketed to the top of the Alternative songs chart, giving the band their 10th No. 1 single to date. Their previous chart-toppers include “Come a Little Closer”, “Cigarette Daydreams”, “Shake Me Down”, and “Ready to Let Go”.



Cage the Elephant and Foo Fighters are in good company at the top of the Billboard Alternative Chart. The only artists to score more No. 1 singles than them are Linkin Park in third place with 11 tracks, Green Day in second place with an impressive 12 songs, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Red Hot Chili Peppers take the gold with a whopping 13 (!!) No. 1 singles.

However, there’s a good chance Foo Fighters may soon retake the lead from Cage on the Alternative charts. After releasing their brand new album Medicine at Midnight this past Friday, Dave Grohl and company dropped a music video for the single “No Son of Mine” and unveiled a brilliantly curated SiriusXM station devoted to their band — the combination of which has them primed for a fresh wave of radio domination. After all, there’s a reason Foo Fighters have solidified themselves as rock royalty in recent years.

“Skin and Bones” originally appeared on Cage the Elephant’s 2019 album Social Cues. As its name suggests, the “Mix 2020” was released last year and offers a version of “Skin and Bones” that’s more representative of the song in its live form. Speaking of which, if you long for the days when Cage the Elephant would put on an invigorating live show right in front of you — and you missed their virtual concert a few weeks ago — then consider revisiting their epic Austin City Limits performance from 2020. The band broke out a handful of verifiable hits for that setlist, including the newly minted No. 1 track “Skin and Bones”.