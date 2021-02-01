Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album Violence Unimagined

Cannibal Corpse, via Metal Blade

Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse have announced their 15th studio album, Violence Unimagined — one of our most anticipated heavy albums of 2021. They also premiered the lead single, “Inhuman Harvest”, on Monday (February 1st) via SiriusXM’s “Liquid Metal” program.

Needless to say, Cannibal Corpse haven’t let up over their 30-plus year career, and “Inhuman Harvest” is as brutal as ever. Dave “Corpsegrinder” Fisher spews forth his vocals offer a bed of necrotic downtuned death metal. It’s classic Cannibal Corpse, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.



That said, it’s uncertain whether troubled guitarist Pat O’Brien is on the recording. All signs indicate that O’Brien — who was involved a bizarre incident involving over 80 firearms and human skulls in 2018 — was not in the studio when Corpsegrinder teased the new album on social media.

The single will officially be released to digital service providers on Tuesday, but the band has unveiled the album artwork and tracklist. If nothing else, the song titles will surely get Cannibal Corpse fans primed for the slaughter: “Necrogenic Resurrection”, “Slowly Sawn”, and “Cerements of the Flayed” being among the highlights.

The band premiered the new song on SiriusXM’s “Liquid Metal” while sharing the album news in a Facebook post. An April 16th release date was listed on Apple Music, but further information is expected along with the official digital release of the single. Until then, listen to the new song via SiriusXM and check out the artwork and full tracklist.

Violence Unimagined Artwork:

Violence Unimagined Tracklist:

01. Murderous Rampage

02. Necrogenic Resurrection

03. Inhumane Harvest

04. Condemnation Contagion

05. Surround, Kill, Devour

06. Ritual Annihilation

07. Follow the Blood

08. Bound and Burned

09. Slowly Sawn

10. Overtorture

11. Cerements of the Flayed