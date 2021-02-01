Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album Violence Unimagined

The death metal legends' 15th studio album is slated to arrive in April

by
on February 01, 2021, 1:17pm
Cannibal Corpse New Album Violence Unimagined
Cannibal Corpse, via Metal Blade

Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse have announced their 15th studio album, Violence Unimagined — one of our most anticipated heavy albums of 2021. They also premiered the lead single, “Inhuman Harvest”, on Monday (February 1st) via SiriusXM’s “Liquid Metal” program.

Needless to say, Cannibal Corpse haven’t let up over their 30-plus year career, and “Inhuman Harvest” is as brutal as ever. Dave “Corpsegrinder” Fisher spews forth his vocals offer a bed of necrotic downtuned death metal. It’s classic Cannibal Corpse, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

That said, it’s uncertain whether troubled guitarist Pat O’Brien is on the recording. All signs indicate that O’Brien — who was involved a bizarre incident involving over 80 firearms and human skulls in 2018 — was not in the studio when Corpsegrinder teased the new album on social media.

Editors' Picks

The single will officially be released to digital service providers on Tuesday, but the band has unveiled the album artwork and tracklist. If nothing else, the song titles will surely get Cannibal Corpse fans primed for the slaughter: “Necrogenic Resurrection”, “Slowly Sawn”, and “Cerements of the Flayed” being among the highlights.

The band premiered the new song on SiriusXM’s “Liquid Metal” while sharing the album news in a Facebook post. An April 16th release date was listed on Apple Music, but further information is expected along with the official digital release of the single. Until then, listen to the new song via SiriusXM and check out the artwork and full tracklist.

Violence Unimagined Artwork:

Cannibal Corpse - Violence Unimagined

Violence Unimagined Tracklist:
01. Murderous Rampage
02. Necrogenic Resurrection
03. Inhumane Harvest
04. Condemnation Contagion
05. Surround, Kill, Devour
06. Ritual Annihilation
07. Follow the Blood
08. Bound and Burned
09. Slowly Sawn
10. Overtorture
11. Cerements of the Flayed

Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off
The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt
These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops
Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

Previous Story
Skullcrusher Conjures Vintage Folk on New Single “Song For Nick Drake”: Stream
Next Story
Kelsey Grammar in Talks for Frasier Reboot