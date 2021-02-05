Cardi B Drops New Single “Up”: Stream

Cardi B's "Up" single artwork

It’s hard to follow-up a pivotal pop culture moment like “WAP”, but Cardi B is certainly out here trying. The New York rapper has released a new single today called “Up”, along with a music video. Check it out below.

“LETS GOOOOOO!” an excited Cardi wrote earlier this week in a tweet announcing the track. The 28-year-old also shared two different artworks for “Up”; both feature her wearing very tiny sparkly outfits while suspended high in the sky. (Coincidentally, just yesterday Cardi twirled high up on her in-home stripper pole as part of TikTok’s #SilhouetteChallenge.)



“Up” probably won’t result in a total Tucker Carlson meltdown, or renewed debates about rap’s double standard when it comes to who is allowed to talk dirty, but at least we know we’re that much closer to one day receiving the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

In recent news, Cardi joined the set of Wayne’s World as part of a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. The Grammy-winner was also cast to star in a new comedy named Assisted Living.