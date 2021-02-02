Menu
Charli XCX Pays Tribute to SOPHIE: She “Completely Changed My Life”

Rihanna, Sam Smith, Arca, Rina Sawayama, and Jack Antonoff also honored the pop pioneer

by
on February 02, 2021, 12:41pm
Charli XCX and SOPHIE, photo via artist/Medium

Pop and electronic music pioneer SOPHIE died this past weekend after a tragic accidental fall in Athens, Greece. Now, SOPHIE’s close collaborator and longtime friend Charli XCX has posted a tribute to the late trans producer.

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” an emotional Charli wrote on social media on Tuesday. “There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous.”

The British pop singer continued,

“I can’t explain how I feel and I can’t encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post. I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read. But for now, all I can is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.”

SOPHIE is credited as one of the earliest creators of what’s now widely known as hyperpop, a purposefully genre-bending and boundary-less form of future pop. The Scottish producer, who came out as trans in 2018, heavily influenced Charli’s take on the sound — from the SOPHIE-produced Vroom Vroom EP (2016) all the way up to Charli’s most recent acclaimed albums, Charli (2019) and how i’m feeling now (2020).

Since SOPHIE’s passing, artists from every corner of the music world — especially those in the LGBTQ+ community — have shared kind words honoring her life and legacy.

Find Charli XCX’s full tribute below, followed by others from Rihanna, Sam Smith, Rina Sawayama, Jack Antonoff, Arca, Christine and the Queens, Mykki Blanco, Kim Petras, and Vince Staples. Then revisit “Vroom Vroom”.

