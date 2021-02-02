Charli XCX Pays Tribute to SOPHIE: She “Completely Changed My Life”

Charli XCX and SOPHIE, photo via artist/Medium

Pop and electronic music pioneer SOPHIE died this past weekend after a tragic accidental fall in Athens, Greece. Now, SOPHIE’s close collaborator and longtime friend Charli XCX has posted a tribute to the late trans producer.

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” an emotional Charli wrote on social media on Tuesday. “There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous.”



The British pop singer continued,

“I can’t explain how I feel and I can’t encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post. I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read. But for now, all I can is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.”

SOPHIE is credited as one of the earliest creators of what’s now widely known as hyperpop, a purposefully genre-bending and boundary-less form of future pop. The Scottish producer, who came out as trans in 2018, heavily influenced Charli’s take on the sound — from the SOPHIE-produced Vroom Vroom EP (2016) all the way up to Charli’s most recent acclaimed albums, Charli (2019) and how i’m feeling now (2020).

Since SOPHIE’s passing, artists from every corner of the music world — especially those in the LGBTQ+ community — have shared kind words honoring her life and legacy.

Find Charli XCX’s full tribute below, followed by others from Rihanna, Sam Smith, Rina Sawayama, Jack Antonoff, Arca, Christine and the Queens, Mykki Blanco, Kim Petras, and Vince Staples. Then revisit “Vroom Vroom”.

still can’t believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie. 💔 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/OsYGdCKgkz — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

to have been a part of each others’ journey, to have made music with you remains a formative experience that I will always cherish. your genius, playfulness, boldness, and vision continue to shine brightly through the expanse of your art. — Arca (@arca1000000) January 30, 2021

what a privilege it was to share moments with u backstage at Pop 2 London 😔 thank u SOPHIE for everything pic.twitter.com/wZ5aNIwtlL — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

an artist who truly had the ideas first and the guts to put it out there. i was never in the same room as sophie but have felt her presence countless times through her work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 30, 2021

Sophie was different you ain’t never seen somebody in the studio smoking a cigarette in a leather bubble jacket just making beats not saying one word. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 30, 2021