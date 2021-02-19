Chevelle Unveil Anthemic New Single “Remember When”: Stream

Chevelle, photo by Joseph Cultice

Chevelle have unleashed the latest single from their upcoming album NIRATIAS, and it comes in the form of the anthemic track “Remember When”.

NIRATIAS (an acronym for “Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation”) arrives on March 5th. “Remember When” marks the third tune released from the album, following the songs “Self destructor” and “Peach”.



The new single is a grand musical statement from Chevelle. Recording as a duo of brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler for first time — following the departure of bassist Dean Bernardino — the Chicago rockers prove they can still pack a sonic wallop. “Remember When” delivers on the otherworldly themes of the album, with Pete’s soaring vocals and a driving guitar riff throughout.

NIRATIAS marks Chevelle’s first album in five years, following 2016’s The North Corridor. Over the past 20 years, the band has been a mainstay at rock radio with such hits as “The Red”, “Send the Pain Below”, and “Face to the Floor”.

Take a listen to “Remember When” in the lyric video below, and pre-order NIRATIAS here.