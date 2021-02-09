Cliff Burton Day to Be Celebrated with Livestream Event

Cliff Burton of Metallica, courtesy of Adrenaline PR

A livestream event celebrating Cliff Burton Day has been announced for Wednesday, February 10th, on what have been the late Metallica bassist’s 59th birthday. The stream goes live at 4:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. PT via Twitch.

The free event will be MC’d by film director Nicholas Gomez and features appearances from Fred Cotton, James McDaniel, John Marshall, Harald O, Corrine Lynn, Sean Killian, and Metal Maria (the longtime publicist who worked with Megaforce Records founders the Zazulas in the early days of Metallica), among others.



Back in 2018, Alameda County, California declared February 10th as “Cliff Burton Day” via an official proclamation following a fan petition. Metallica tweeted the exciting news at the time:

“IT’S OFFICIAL! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, ‘Cliff Burton Day.’ Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative. We love that he remains so revered.”

Burton played bass on Metallica’s first three albums — Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, and Master of Puppets — all considered legendary works of thrash metal. Tragically, Burton was killed in a bus accident while the band was on tour in Sweden on September 27th, 1986. Jason Newsted took over Metallica’s bass duties with the blessing of Burton’s family.

Burton is considered one of the greatest bassist in metal history. His style of finger-plucked bass provided the foundation for Metallica’s thrash approach, and he brought a classic rock attitude to the instrument, often performing extended bass solos during concerts and even in the studio (“Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)”, “Orion”).

You can tune into the livestream event via host Nicholas Gomez’s Twitch channel. Check out the poster for the livestream below.