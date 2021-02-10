Clone High Gets Second Life with Two Season Order on HBO Max

Clone High (MTV Studios)

We already knew that Clone High, the animated sitcom about some bad high school students with good genes, was getting a second life from MTV Studios. Now, it’s been announced that the reboot will matriculate on HBO Max, which has already ordered two new seasons of the cult hit.

The original ran for an unlucky 13 episodes from 2002 to 2003 on MTV. Created by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who went on to write and direct Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie, Clone High took place at a high school where every student was a genetic clone of a famed historical figure. The show followed the teen hijinks of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Cleopatra, and Joan of Arc, but ran into controversy around the party animal G-Man, aka Mohandas Gandhi. The character became the subject of hunger strike protests in India, after which MTV apologized and yanked the show.



So far, there’s no word on which historical icons will be cloned this time around. But Lord and Miller are back to executive produce and write, and original EP Bill Lawrence will also be enrolling in the new seasons. Erica Rivinoja, a Clone High alum who has written for South Park and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, will serve as showrunner.

It’s amazing that Lord and Miller have time to contribute at all. After Lord wrote the screenplay for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which he co-produced alongside Miller, the dynamic duo signed a reported nine-figure deal to develop Sony and Marvel TV spin-offs, and besides that they’ve got the Into the Spider-Verse sequel on their plate for 2022. In other nostalgic news, Beavis and Butthead is getting a revival on Comedy Central and Daria will be spun-off into Jodie starring Tracee Ellis Ross.