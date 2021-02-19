Courtney Love Says She Stopped Acting Because of “A Bunch of #MeToos”

Courtney Love, photo by Philip Cosores

Courtney Love isn’t just the lead singer of Hole; she’s a Golden Globe-nominated actress. Or, at least she was, as the multi-hyphenate has largely stepped back from mainstream film roles since the early aughts. In a new Instagram post, she revealed why, and it’s unfortunately not terribly surprising: #MeToo.

“One day I might talk about it. I love acting,” Love captioned an image of herself attending the Golden Globes. “I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop. So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it. Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger & able to endure it .. I tip my hat to those who can.”



Love was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress Golden Globe for her role in Milos Forman’s 1996 classic The People vs. Larry Flynt. In her post, she credited Forman with helping launch her career by casting her in the part. “It was fun as hell,” she wrote, adding,

“…I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director. One of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think. All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It’s one of the most profound things I’ve ever known.”

The image Love shared with the post was from the 1997 Golden Globes, where she lost the trophy to Brenda Blethyn for Secrets & Lies. (Interestingly, Madonna also won a Globe that year for her starring role in Evita.) Love noted that the dress she’s wearing in the picture was loaned to her by Sharon Stone from her own gown closet. She revealed some advice Stone offered her on being in Hollywood: “Sharon said, ‘You’re acting too hip. Don’t be cool. Fuck that. You’re a great actress. Stand up straight! Be proud of your work! Be a movie star.’ When Sharon Stone is offering you movie star lessons? You take the.”

See Love’s full Instagram post below.

Though Love reiterates that she misses acting throughout her posts, it’s possible she’s been building the strength to make a more prominent return in recent years. In addition to roles in Sons of Anarchy, Empire, and Revenge, she starred in the 2017 TV movie Menendez: Blood Brothers. She’s also finished production on James Franco’s forthcoming The Long Home alongside the director himself, Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Levin, and Josh Hutcherson. Next up, she’s expected to appear in the film adaptation of The Possibility of Fireflies from The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow.