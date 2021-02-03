Cradle of Filth Announce New Album Existence is Futile

Cradle of Filth, courtesy of Nuclear Blast

UK extreme metal veterans Cradle of Filth have announced their 13th studio album, the grimly titled Existence Is Futile.

No further release details were given, other than it will arrive “later this year” via Nuclear Blast Records. Accompanying the press announcement was a striking portrait of Cradle leader Dani Filth (above) and a description of what fans can expect.



“The stunning new album is everything you can expect from the many shades of black that go to discolor a Cradle of Filth release and far, far, worse,” Dani Filth stated.

Existence Is Futile was recorded at Grindstone Studios with longtime producer Scott Atkins. The yet-to-revealed album art is once again the work of Arthur Berzinsh, who created the pieces for the band’s last two albums.

The new album also features an as-yet-unnamed keyboardist / backing vocalist, with further details and the LP’s release date coming soon. It follows 2017’s Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness of Decay in the band’s illustrious catalog.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the band’s livestream event from the St. Mary’s Church in Colchester. The stream has been postponed to May 12th due to the pandemic, and tickets are available at this location.

Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Cradle of Filth’s new album as they’re released. For more on the extreme metal pioneers, revisit our 2019 interview with Dani Filth.