Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Cradle of Filth Announce New Album Existence Is Futile

The band's 13th studio LP is due out later this year

by
on February 03, 2021, 12:43pm
Cradle of Filth Announce New Album Existence is Futile
Cradle of Filth, courtesy of Nuclear Blast

UK extreme metal veterans Cradle of Filth have announced their 13th studio album, the grimly titled Existence Is Futile.

No further release details were given, other than it will arrive “later this year” via Nuclear Blast Records. Accompanying the press announcement was a striking portrait of Cradle leader Dani Filth (above) and a description of what fans can expect.

“The stunning new album is everything you can expect from the many shades of black that go to discolor a Cradle of Filth release and far, far, worse,” Dani Filth stated.

Existence Is Futile was recorded at Grindstone Studios with longtime producer Scott Atkins. The yet-to-revealed album art is once again the work of Arthur Berzinsh, who created the pieces for the band’s last two albums.

Editors' Picks

The new album also features an as-yet-unnamed keyboardist / backing vocalist, with further details and the LP’s release date coming soon. It follows 2017’s Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness of Decay in the band’s illustrious catalog.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the band’s livestream event from the St. Mary’s Church in Colchester. The stream has been postponed to May 12th due to the pandemic, and tickets are available at this location.

Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Cradle of Filth’s new album as they’re released. For more on the extreme metal pioneers, revisit our 2019 interview with Dani Filth.

Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off
The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt
These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops
Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

Previous Story
Cardi B Joins Wayne’s World in New Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial: Watch
Next Story
Du Blonde and Ezra Furman Drop New Song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up”: Stream