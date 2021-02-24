Daisy Ridley Responds to Ted Cruz: “I’m an Emotionally Tortured Jedi Who Doesn’t Leave Their State”

Ted Cruz (photo by Erin Scott) and Daisy Ridley (Disney)

Out of all of the Star Wars’ characters to choose from, Ted Cruz recently declared Cara Dune was the one who broke the most barriers in the franchise’s galactic universe. Of course, this flawed but acceptable stance came only in the wake of Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian, and in taking his position, Cruz decided to dig himself a hole of bias by dissing Rey Skywalker in the process. Now, Daisy Ridley has responded to him with the most perfect comeback.

This all started on February 11th when Cruz weighed in on Disney booting Carano from The Mandalorian following a series of “abhorrent” social media posts, including Carano comparing being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Carano did not apologize for her statement but instead doubled down, saying, “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.” Of course, this struck a chord in Cruz because he’s a Senator who lies for a living and fears losing his platform.



“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi,” tweeted Cruz. “She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Unsurprisingly, Ridley has an actual life to attend to, so she never caught wind of the Texas Senator’s attempted diss. It was only brought to her attention during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment yesterday, mere days after Cruz was caught vacationing in Cancún while his constituents suffered a deadly statewide crisis. That’s when Ridley clapped back swiftly and with poise, which should be expected considering her past experience with Star Wars trolls.

“Hilarious. I did not know [Cruz said that], and I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi,” she said with a huge grin, “who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.”

Because Ridley’s time wielding lightsabers is over following to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, she’s since turned her attention to a variety of other projects. Next week, she will be back in theaters alongside Tom Holland in the long-awaited sci-fi film Chaos Walking. After that, her path through Hollywood is likely wide open. Personally, we’re still holding out for her to lead the way in a Tomb Raider reboot.

