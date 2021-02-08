Fox Orders New Dan Harmon Animated Series Set in Ancient Greece

Dan Harmon, photo by Philip Cosores

Dan Harmon, the off-kilter comedy mind behind Community and Rick and Morty, will be taking his talents to ancient Greece. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has given a series order to Harmon’s new animated series and put it on the schedule for 2022.

The as-yet untitled show will feature all sorts of strange things out of mythology, including Olympic deities, monstrous creatures, and a functioning democracy. Reportedly, it “centers on a family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”



In a statement, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn spoke about the show’s “irreverent” tone and satirical ambitions, writing,

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture. This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”

The series will join a crowded animation lineup at Fox that includes The Simpsons, Family Guy (which cast Sam Elliot as the new mayor last year), Bob’s Burgers (recently renewed for two more seasons), and an upcoming X-Files animated comedy. But that’s hardly the only Harmon iron in the fire, and Rick and Morty Season 5 is expected later this year. Besides that, most of the cast of the beloved sitcom Community reunited last summer to do a table read and raise money for COVID-19 charities.