David Fincher and Atticus Ross Team Up for Touching New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

David Fincher and Atticus Ross' Super Bowl commercial for Anheuser-Busch

Renowned director David Fincher and longtime collaborator Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails have teamed up on a new Super Bowl commercial — the very first from beer company Anheuser-Busch. Watch it down below.

The 90-second ad is comprised of short vignettes highlighting the unifying power of human kindness — especially when paired with a good ol’ bottle of beer. Over twinkling, hopeful arrangements composed by Ross, we see a couple commiserating their washed out wedding day over a drink, and watch as a group of friends hits the airport bar after finding out their flight is delayed. Another scene finds two friends at a funeral making plans to grieve with the help of a few cold ones.



Fincher, who started his film career making commercials and music videos, offers a sweet and feel-good Super Bowl Sunday spot with “Let’s Grab a Beer”. However, one can’t help but also feel a bit strange and sad seeing so many people together in close quarters, doing things that we’ve been unable to do for the last 12 months because of this pandemic. But hey, it’s nice to dream.

In related news, Fincher’s Mank received six Golden Globe nominations earlier this week, including Best Picture. Its stunning music earned Ross and fellow NIN member Trent Reznor a nod for Best Original Score. Fincher, Ross, and Reznor all previously worked together on acclaimed films like The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl.

Ross and Reznor, whom we named our 2020 Composers of the Year, also received a Best Original Score nomination for their work with Jon Batiste on the popular Pixar film Soul.