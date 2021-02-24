David Fincher / Michael Fassbender (photo by Gage Skidmore)

David Fincher is teaming with Michael Fassbender to make The Killer, Fincher’s long-developing assassin drama. The Hollywood Reporter reports the film has been picked up Netflix and will begin filming before the end of 2021.

The Killer is an adaptation of the French graphic novel of the same name and has been associated with Fincher since 2007. The project is being written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously wrote Fincher’s breakout film, Seven, and also worked on Fight Club and The Game.



In a role reminiscent of Bill Hader’s in Barry (without the acting classes), Fassbender will star as an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills. First published in October 1998, the graphic novel is described as hardboiled noir. It’s drawn by artist Luc Jacamon and written by Alexis Nolent under the pen name Matz.

Fincher’s longtime producing partner, Ceán Chaffin, is producing the movie.

Last year, Fincher returned with the critically acclaimed Mank, earning six Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Fassbender last starred in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He recently wrapped up filming for Next Goal Wins, directed by Taika Waititi.

