Denzel Curry Hops on J.I.D’s “Bruuuh” Remix: Stream

Denzel Curry (photo by Amy Price) and J.I.D (photo by Alex "Grizz" Loucas)

Back in the fall, J.I.D dropped “Cludder” and “Ballads”, a pair of tracks that fans could only hear on select streaming platforms. Today, the Dreamville/Interscope Records rapper is making those cuts available wide, plus she’s shared a brand new remix of his 2017 track “Bruuuh” featuring Denzel Curry.

Having been teased as far back as 2019, the “Bruuuh” remix marks Curry and J.I.D’s first collaboration since the latter appeared on “SIRENS | Z1RENZ” from the former’s 2018 LP TA1300. Curry’s verse here is loaded with chest-inflating simile and references, all building up to a vicious finale in which he delivers a lyrical fatality. “Flow is ugly, time to bust a sag/ Clint Eastwood, I killed the good and bad,” he growls. “Oh my God, would you look at that? How to kill a ego/ J.I.D and Zel, Scorpion to Sub-Zero.”



Take a listen to the “Bruuuh” remix below. If you missed “Cludder” and the Conway the Machine-featuring “Ballads”, you can also check out those ahead.