Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats Connect with Joey Bada$$ and The Alchemist on “‘Cosmic’.m4a” Remix: Stream

The reimagined track appears on Curry and Kenny Beats' UNLOCKED 1.5 EP

by
on February 26, 2021, 12:00am
denzel curry joey-bada$$ cosmic alchemist version
Denzel Curry (photo by Amy Price) and Joey Bada$$ (photo by Debi Del Grande)

Last week, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats announced UNLOCKED 1.5, a reimagining of last year’s UNLOCKED EP. Today, the duo has shared producer The Alchemist’s take on “‘Cosmic’.m4a” featuring Joey Bada$$. Stream it below.

Due out March 5th, UNLOCKED 1.5 is described as “a brand new release inspired by Denzel and Kenny’s original.” Additional remixes are produced by Charlie Heat, Jay Versace, Sango, GODMODE, and Georgia Anne Muldrow, with new verses from recent Artist of the Month Arlo Parks, Benny the Butcher, Kenny Mason, and more.

Alongside the EP announcement, Denzel and Kenny shared Robert Glasper’s version of “So.Incredible.pkg”, which includes a guest verse from Smino.

Pre-saves for UNLOCKED 1.5 are live now.

