Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

DijahSB Announces New Album Head Above the Waters, Shares “By Myself”: Stream

Rising Toronto rapper will drop their new album on April 23rd

by
on February 19, 2021, 1:38pm
DijahSB head above the waters new album by myself song single harrison listen stream
DijahSB, photo by Marius Jadion

DijahSB has announced the new album Head Above the Waters. It’s out in April, and the rising rapper is offering a preview with the single “By Myself” featuring Harrison.

Based in Toronto, DijahSB first made waves with the deceptively-titled EP 2020 the Album. Unsurprisingly for an artist known for “Frontin’ Like Pharrell”, they rap over toe-tapping percussion accented with funk and disco vibes. The new eight-track effort features contributions from Ray HMND, Chris Castello, and Harrison, and it boasts one of the grooviest tracks of 2021 in “Throw That Back”. Anyone who’s been paying attention knows DijahSB can play lord of the dance, but with “By Myself”, the MC is offering a change of pace.

Produced by Harrison, “By Myself” slows things down with glittering keyboards and a funky bass line rumbles. DijhSB raps, “I had to learn to float by myself/ Had to build the boat by myself/ Had to find and make the most by myself.” This ode to self-reliance also gives the upcoming album its name; the line continues, “Had to find the coast by myself/ Keep my head above the waters/ How I cope by myself.”

In a statement, the rapper gave a peek behind the curtain, writing,

“’By Myself’ gives you a little bit of insight on what my album Head Above The Waters tries to tackle. I also wanted to slow it down and show people that I’m not always about sh*t that can make you dance; I got bars too. Harrison is like a brother to me and I haven’t even met him yet. He really blessed me with a hot ass beat.”

Peep the lyric video after the jump. Head Above the Waters rises April 23rd, and pre-orders will be available soon.

Head Above the Waters Tracklist:
01. Moving With Tides (Feat. Ray HMND)
02. Throw That Back
03. Head Above The Waters
04. Way Too Many Ways
05. Overtime (feat. Chris Castello)
06. By Myself (feat. Harrison)
07. New Harrison
08. Big Waves

Editor’s Note: Find music from DijahSB and other great new artists on our New Sounds Spotify playlist, which is updated daily. Subscribe here!

K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt
Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD
How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel
Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask

Previous Story
Chevelle Unveil Anthemic New Single “Remember When”: Stream