DijahSB Announces New Album Head Above the Waters, Shares “By Myself”: Stream

DijahSB, photo by Marius Jadion

DijahSB has announced the new album Head Above the Waters. It’s out in April, and the rising rapper is offering a preview with the single “By Myself” featuring Harrison.

Based in Toronto, DijahSB first made waves with the deceptively-titled EP 2020 the Album. Unsurprisingly for an artist known for “Frontin’ Like Pharrell”, they rap over toe-tapping percussion accented with funk and disco vibes. The new eight-track effort features contributions from Ray HMND, Chris Castello, and Harrison, and it boasts one of the grooviest tracks of 2021 in “Throw That Back”. Anyone who’s been paying attention knows DijahSB can play lord of the dance, but with “By Myself”, the MC is offering a change of pace.



Produced by Harrison, “By Myself” slows things down with glittering keyboards and a funky bass line rumbles. DijhSB raps, “I had to learn to float by myself/ Had to build the boat by myself/ Had to find and make the most by myself.” This ode to self-reliance also gives the upcoming album its name; the line continues, “Had to find the coast by myself/ Keep my head above the waters/ How I cope by myself.”

In a statement, the rapper gave a peek behind the curtain, writing,

“’By Myself’ gives you a little bit of insight on what my album Head Above The Waters tries to tackle. I also wanted to slow it down and show people that I’m not always about sh*t that can make you dance; I got bars too. Harrison is like a brother to me and I haven’t even met him yet. He really blessed me with a hot ass beat.”

Peep the lyric video after the jump. Head Above the Waters rises April 23rd, and pre-orders will be available soon.

Head Above the Waters Tracklist:

01. Moving With Tides (Feat. Ray HMND)

02. Throw That Back

03. Head Above The Waters

04. Way Too Many Ways

05. Overtime (feat. Chris Castello)

06. By Myself (feat. Harrison)

07. New Harrison

08. Big Waves

