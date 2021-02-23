Dinosaur Jr. Announces New Album Sweep It Into Space, Shares “I Ran Away”: Stream

Dinosaur Jr, photo by Cara Totman

Dinosaur Jr. have announced the release of a new album called Sweep It Into Space, due for release on April 30th via Jagjaguwar. It marks the beloved rock band’s twelfth studio album to date and the follow-up to 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph originally began working on Sweep It Into Space back in the fall of 2019, setting up shop at Amherst’s Biquiteen. They enlisted the services of Kurt Vile, who co-produced the album and played a 12-string guitar on a track called “I Ran Away”, which is being released today as the lead single.



Unfortunately, the pandemic ultimately disrupted the recording sessions. Without Vile’s physical involvement, Mascis “ended up just mimicking” a few things Vile had done himself. “When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own,” Mascis explained. “But it was cool.”

For his part, Barlow writes and sings on two of the album’s songs. A press release describes the song “Garden” as “perhaps [Barlow’s] finest Dinosaur contribution.”

Sweep It Into Space Artwork:

Sweep It Into Space Tracklist:

01. I Ain’t

02. I Met The Stones

03. To Be Waiting

04. I Ran Away

05. Garden

06. Hide Another Round

07. And Me

08. I Expect It Always

09. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder