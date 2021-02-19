What’s Streaming on Disney+ in March 2021

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)

Disney+ is bringing back a few familiar faces in March.

With WandaVision wrapping up, Marvel Studios will pivot to their next highly anticipated spinoff series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As the title suggests, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as — you guessed it — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.



Right behind those Marvel heroes is everyone’s favorite hockey coach Gordon Bombay. Yes, Emilio Estevez will return to the ice with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which should give Mouse House their own Cobra Kai if there’s enough Zamboni power.

Beyond those two blockbusters, National Geographic will unveil new documentary Own the Room, MCU fans in need of a refresher can tune into Marvel Studios: Legends, and for $30 extra bucks will get you Raya and the Last Dragon.

Elsewhere, those kids of yours can enjoy the eternal sequel Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, everyone’s favorite Gnomeo & Juliet, and one of Tim Burton’s better outings as of late: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Consult the list below.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in March 2021

Available March 5th

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

Available March 12th

Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Available March 19th

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed, Season 1

Available March 26th

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3