What’s Streaming on Disney+ in March 2021

Disney+ is bringing back a few familiar faces in March.
With WandaVision wrapping up, Marvel Studios will pivot to their next highly anticipated spinoff series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As the title suggests, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as — you guessed it — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Right behind those Marvel heroes is everyone’s favorite hockey coach Gordon Bombay. Yes, Emilio Estevez will return to the ice with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which should give Mouse House their own Cobra Kai if there’s enough Zamboni power.
Beyond those two blockbusters, National Geographic will unveil new documentary Own the Room, MCU fans in need of a refresher can tune into Marvel Studios: Legends, and for $30 extra bucks will get you Raya and the Last Dragon.
Elsewhere, those kids of yours can enjoy the eternal sequel Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, everyone’s favorite Gnomeo & Juliet, and one of Tim Burton’s better outings as of late: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.
Consult the list below.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in March 2021
Available March 5th
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
WandaVision: Season Finale
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
Available March 12th
Own the Room
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Marvel Studios: Legends
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Available March 19th
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed, Season 1
Available March 26th
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3