Dita Von Teese on Ex-Husband Marilyn Manson: My “Personal Experience” Doesn’t Match Recent Revelations

Dita Von Teese (via Bravo TV), Marilyn Manson (photo by Melinda Oswandel)

Marilyn Manson’s ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, has spoken out following abuse allegations against the singer by actress Evan Rachel Wood and other women. While she disclosed that Manson’s drug abuse and infidelities led to their divorce, she asserted that he wasn’t abusive to her.

Manson married Von Teese, a well-known burlesque dancer and model, in 2005 after dating for several years, but the marriage broke up a year later when Von Teese filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”



On Wednesday, Von Teese addressed the abuse claims by Wood and others, writing on Instagram:

“I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness.

Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would have not married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.

Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself.

This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request.”

Manson recently revealed in a conversation with actor Nicolas Cage for Interview magazine that he married again during the pandemic. All signs point to him marrying his most recent girlfriend, photographer Lindsay Usich, who took on Manson’s real last name (Warner) on her social media channels.

After Evan Rachel Wood identified Manson as her abuser, she was supported by fellow actress Rose McGowan, another former girlfriend of Manson’s. Meanwhile, Jenna Jameson, who also dated the shock rocker, revealed that he “fantasized about burning me alive.”

See Dita Von Teese’s full statement in the Instagram post below.