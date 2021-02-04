Menu
R.I.P. Divinity, Prince’s White Dove Dead at 28

Divinity and her male companion Majesty resided in Paisley Park's atrium

on February 04, 2021, 12:00pm
Divinity, Prince's longtime dove
Divinity, Prince's longtime dove

One of Prince’s iconic white doves, a female named Divinity, died on Tuesday at the age of 28.

According to Prince’s estate, Divinity passed away peacefully following a decline in health due to her old age. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed,” said Alan Seiffert, the executive director of Prince’s estate, in a statement.

Doves, of course, played a major part in Prince’s artistry and aesthetic dating back to the release of “When Doves Cry” in 1984. At some point, he adopted Divinity and a male counterpart named Majesty, who resided in the atrium of Prince’s Paisley Park.

Majesty made a cameo in the 1992 video for Prince’s “Seven”, as he was seen sitting in the hands of Prince’s one-time wife, Mayte Garcia. A decade later, both Majesty and Divinity received credits on the 2002 song “Arboretum” for providing “ambient singing.”

Following Prince’s passing in 2016, it was reported that Majesty and Divinity stopped talking. “When I first came in [to Paisley Park after Prince’s death], I was like, ‘Where’s the doves? What’s going on?’ [His staff] said, ‘They’re up there. They’re just not talking.’ I said, ‘Well you need to play some Prince music,'” recalled Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson in an interview.

Majesty preceded Divinity in death in 2017. Prince’s estate plans to soon introduce “a new generation of doves” to Paisley Park.

