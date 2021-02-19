Lizzo Protégé Dizzy Fae Shares New Song “360 Baby”: Stream

Dizzy Fae, photo by Skorpihoe

Today, 22-year-old Lizzo protégé Dizzy Fae dropped her latest single, “360 Baby”. With a bouncy, electronic beat, the Stelio-produced song is ready for post-covid dance parties. The Minneapolis singer says the “sex-pop” track draws inspiration from Missy Elliott and Peaches.

In the song’s lyrics, Dizzy unabashedly brags about her sexual presence. With a confident delivery, she sings, “I can make your butt cum and tell me I’m relevant / I can make your future always look at my presence / You don’t have to call me daddy to know I’m the eldest / And I’m a grown bitch so I might let you lick up on my anus.”



“‘360 Baby’ is about visualizing what you want and then going out and getting it,” Dizzy said, via a press release. “Manifestation plus persistence, simple as that!”

Several years ago, Dizzy caught the ear of Lizzo while still in high school. She later joined the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker on tour shortly after graduation. The rising singer has also opened for artists like Jorja Smith, Kehlani, and Snoh Aalegra.

To date, Dizzy has released two full-length projects: 2018’s Free Form Mixtape and 2019’s NO GMO Mixtape. “360 Baby” is her first new material since 2020’s “I’m Good”.

