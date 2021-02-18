Donald Glover Signs Multi-Year Deal with Amazon, Malia Obama Joins His Writing Staff

Malia Obama and Donald Glover (photo by Pavielle Garcia)

It looks like that upcoming Mr. and Mrs Smith reboot with Phoebe Waller-Bridge isn’t the only thing Donald Glover has in the works at Amazon Prime. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover has signed a multiple-year, eight-figure deal with Amazon — and apparently he’s brought Malia Obama (!) onboard as a staff writer for one of his first projects there.

This deal has reportedly been in the works for weeks now. While it’s not official just yet, it’s believed to include a “content channel” that will spotlight Glover’s work and various other productions on Amazon’s Prime Video hub, notes The Hollywood Reporter. The 3.15.20 rapper will also executive produce a handful of other projects for Amazon at large.



One of those new projects is already starting to take shape. A potential TV series Glover is drumming up called Hive, which is rumored to follow a Beyonce-like figure as imagined by writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away), has begun to staff a writers room. One of the lucky people chosen to be in that group is none other than Malia Obama, the former First Daughter and longtime music aficionado.

Before you start to worry, no, this doesn’t mean Atlanta is being scrapped. The award-winning FX comedy was recently renewed for a third and fourth season and, after a coronavirus-related delay, it will begin production in March. Glover and company hope to film both seasons back-to-back this spring to get the show back on air as soon as possible, but they won’t do so if it jeopardizes the quality of Atlanta. After all, there’s a reason the carefully crafted series was one of the best shows of the 2010s.