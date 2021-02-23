Dropkick Murphys, photo by Ken Susi

Dropkick Murphys have announced their 10th album, Turn Up That Dial, set for release on April 30th via the band’s own Born & Bred Records. As a preview, the Boston punk rockers have unveiled the new single “Middle Finger”.

The new album is the band’s first in four years, following up 2017’s 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory. Moreover, this year marks the Dropkick Murphys’ 25th anniversary, having formed in 1996.



“We just hope [the album] takes people’s minds off their troubles,” said co-vocalist Ken Casey of Turn Up That Dial. “We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart.”

He continued, “Twenty-five years ago, somebody bet me 30 bucks I couldn’t form a band with three weeks’ notice to open for his band. As kids, we’d never been out of New England and here we are – we’ve made ten records and have been all over the globe. If there’s a message to this album, it’s ‘put your fist up and play it loud.’”

“Middle Finger” continues Dropkick Murphys signature brand of Celtic punk, with co-vocalist Al Barr singing lead on the verses. Regarding the track’s lyrics, Casey explained, “Thinking of my younger days, I made things a lot harder for myself than they needed to be — and still pay for some of those mistakes now.”

Also among the album’s 11 songs is the previously released “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding”, a never-meet-your-heroes anthemic ode to the legendary Clash singer-guitarist.

The album’s announcement comes a week after Dropkick Murphys unveiled details on a streaming St. Patrick’s Day concert. The show will stream for free on March 17th at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT at this location, with fans encouraged to donate funds to support the band and its crew, as touring remains at a standstill due to the pandemic.

Pre-order Dropkick Murphys’ new album, Turn Up That Dial, in various physical formats via the band’s webstore and digitally via Amazon. Check out the new song “Middle Finger” below, and peep the album artwork (with a color-scheme nod to The Clash’s London Calling) and tracklist below.

Turn Up That Dial Artwork:

Turn Up That Dial Tracklist:

01. Turn Up That Dial

02. L-EE-B-O-Y

03. Middle Finger

04. Queen of Suffolk County

05. Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

06. H.B.D.M.F.

07. Good as Gold

08. Smash Shit Up

09. Chosen Few

10. City by the Sea

11. I Wish You Were Here