Du Blonde and Ezra Furman Drop New Song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up”: Stream

Du Blonde (image via Twitter/@dublondesucks) and Ezra Furman (photo by Philip Cosores)

Indie icons Du Blonde and Ezra Furman have joined forces for the new song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up”. Stream it down below.

In their own ways, both artists have painted between the lines of voracious rock and roll and anthemic pop. Their new collaboration is an attempt to bridge those worlds. As Beth Jeans Houghton, a.k.a. Du Blonde, wrote on Twitter, “it’s our take on a 60s girl group/glam rock explosion.”



She continued,

“I feel like Ezra and I have been traveling towards a duet for years and we finally got our shit together. The track is about breaking up, regretting it and getting back together. It’s about realizing that sometimes being in love doesn’t have to be all fireworks and excitement and that having someone you can fart next to is precious.”

“I’m Glad That We Broke Up” is taken from Du Blonde’s upcoming album, Homecoming, due out April 2nd. The follow-up to 2019’s Lung Bread for Daddy was previewed late last year with “Medicated” featuring Garbage’s Shirley Manson.

As for Furman, they were last heard on the 2019’s Twelve Nudes and 2020’s Sex Education Original Soundtrack.

