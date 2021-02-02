Menu
Dustin Diamond’s Dying Wish Was to Meet Tool Bassist Justin Chancellor

The Saved by the Bell actor apparently had wanted to start a Tool tribute band

on February 02, 2021, 9:25am
Dustin Diamond wanted to meet Justin Chancellor
Dustin Diamond (via YouTube: TMZ), Justin Chancellor (via YouTube)

Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond sadly passed away at the age of 44 on Monday (February 1st), after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Just before the news of his death, it was reported that one of his dying wishes was to meet Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.

Diamond, who in recent years bore a striking resemblance to Chancellor, was apparently a big fan of Tool. His friend Dan Block told The Sun, “There are two things Dustin asked for … the ability to talk to Justin Chancellor about music and to be able to visit Disney World to see Star Wars Galaxy Edge.”

He continued, “Dustin was learning to play several Tool songs and wanted to start a Tool tribute band. He was in the process of starting the band before being diagnosed with cancer. He would play the song and play along with his bass while watching YouTube videos.”

At the time that Block gave the interview, he revealed to The Sun that Diamond was given “weeks to 5 months” to live, adding, “We are hoping that he is one of the people to outlive the odds and that we get as much time with him as possible.”

Tragically, not too long after The Sun published its article, TMZ reported that Diamond had succumbed to cancer just a few weeks after completing his first round of chemotherapy. The actor famously played Screech on Saved by the Bell in the late ’80s and early ’90s, reprising the role in a number of follow-up series and specials.

