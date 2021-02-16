Menu
Dwayne Johnson Still Considering Presidential Run “If That’s What the People Wanted”

The former People's Champ is open to becoming the People's President

on February 16, 2021, 11:01am
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Young Rock (NBC)

The conceit of Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock, his new autobiographical sitcom on NBC, is that the wrestler-turned-actor is recounting his life’s stories to a reporter (Randall Park) while campaigning for president in 2032. While that storytelling device provides a gateway to three eras of Johnson’s youth (a kid, a teen, and a college football player), it also may be a glimpse at a very possible future.

In an interview with USA Today, Hollywood’s highest paid actor confirmed he’d still “consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.” He added, “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

“The Rock” Johnson has teased his interest in flexing as president since the last guy took office. Rumor had it some never-Trumpers even tried courting Johnson in 2016. Opposing the reality-TV-host-turned-failed-politician in 2020 was also an option, but Johnson ended up supporting President Joe Biden instead. He even said he cried when Biden won the race (the first time, not the 32 times it was confirmed later).

While we wait to see if the People’s Champ becomes the People’s President, Young Rock premieres on NBC tonight, February 16th. Watch the trailer below.

