Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Eddie Van Halen Photo Book by Noted Rock Photographer Ross Halfin Due in June

The 356-page book features a forward from Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi

by
on February 19, 2021, 12:59pm
Eddie Van Halen Photo Book by Ross Halfin Due in June
Eddie Van Halen, photo by Ross Halfin via Rufus Publications

A new Eddie Van Halen coffee-table photo book by renowned rock photographer Ross Halfin is arriving in June via Rufus Publications.

The 356-page book, titled Edward Van Halen, will retrace the career of the late guitar legend through the lens of one of rock’s most storied photogs. Halfin’s photo credit can be spotted next to some of the most iconic images in the genre’s history, having also worked with Black Sabbath, Metallica, and more over the years.

Like with many of the great band’s of their era, Van Halen were often the subject of Halfin’s visual documentation. His shots of the group are the definitive images of their career, and the pictures of Eddie perfectly captured the virtuoso’s kinetic guitar skills on film.

According to the publisher, the book includes classic and unseen photos chosen by Halfin from his personal archives. Black Sabbath founding guitarist Tony Iommi provides a written forward, with journalist Mark Blake chronicling Eddie’s career in an accompanying essay.

Editors' Picks

For those unfamiliar with Rufus Publications, the UK publisher specializes in high quality rock and heavy metal photography books. Previously, they’ve released photo books of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Judas Priest for the band’s 50th anniversary.

Pre-orders for the book are now live via Rufus Publications, with the standard book going for £89.00 ($125) and a limited “guitar slipcase edition” retailing for £275.00 ($385).

A couple of video previews of the book, as well as the cover and select images can be seen below. For more on Eddie Van Halen’s legacy, see our recent ranking of the entire Van Halen catalog from worst to best.

EVH Book Eddie Van Halen Photo Book by Noted Rock Photographer Ross Halfin Due in June

spread3 800x800 1 Eddie Van Halen Photo Book by Noted Rock Photographer Ross Halfin Due in June

Spread4 800x800 1 Eddie Van Halen Photo Book by Noted Rock Photographer Ross Halfin Due in June

spread1 800x800 1 Eddie Van Halen Photo Book by Noted Rock Photographer Ross Halfin Due in June

All images by Ross Halfin

K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt
Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD
How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel
Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask

Previous Story
Questlove to Direct Sly Stone Documentary
Next Story
Courtney Love Says She Stopped Acting Because of “A Bunch of #MeToos”