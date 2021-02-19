ELIO Recruits Charli XCX For “CHARGER” Remix: Stream

ELIO (photo by Charlotte Grace Victoria) / Charli XCX (photo via artist)

Charli XCX protégé ELIO has teamed with her mentor for a remix of “CHARGER”, a track from her EP, Can You Hear Me Now, released earlier this year. Co-produced by ELIO with Andy Seltzer and Mickey Brandino, the dance-pop tune remains unchanged aside from Charli’s new verse and additional vocals on the pre-chorus and chorus. Watch the music video below.

On her verse, Charli continues the concept of leaving a charger behind as a symbol of a tough breakup as she sings, “One thing linkin’ me to you / Plugged in, waitin’ in your room / I left just a piece of me there”.



In the music video, ELIO and Charli XCX are filmed through fisheye lenses as they have solo dance parties in their respective rooms, harkening back to hip-hop and R&B visuals from the late ’90s.

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, ELIO admitted she checks her phone both as she wakes up and before going to bed. It’s no wonder she is “three percent from bein’ stranded,” as she sings on “CHARGER”.

The 23-year-old singer added that producing songs in her bedroom made quarantine tolerable. “I just needed a second to process my world and how I was living,” she explained. “Production really helped with that, it enabled me to make music and be creative without the emotional drain of forcing yourself to write a song.”

“CHARGER” remix arrives ahead of ELIO’s forthcoming remix EP, which features appearances by “some of the most exciting artists around,” according to a press release.