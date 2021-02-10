Esme Bianco (via HBO), Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)

Esmé Bianco, who played the character of Ros on Game of Thrones, has accused Marilyn Manson of abuse, going as far to describe him as a “monster who almost destroyed me.” The British actress’ claims come a week after Manson’s former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and four other women alleged that too they were abused by the shock rocker.

In a tell-all interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, Bianco details a tumultuous relationship with Manson. While she had already known him platonically for a few years, things got physical in 2009 on a video shoot for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies”. The actress says Manson’s violence against her began during the making of the video, when he told her, “You are gonna have to pretend to like being manhandled by me.”



As Bianco recalls, the lines between acting and reality became blurred, with Manson plying her with cocaine, tying her with cables, lashing her with a whip, and using a painful electric sex toy on the wounds she sustained from the lashings. At the time, she was 26 years old and convinced herself that she formed a bond with Manson amid the violence. The video itself was apparently shelved, with Manson giving Bianco a number of excuses as to why it hadn’t been released.

The two then started an affair and eventually moved in together. The abuse allegedly continued at his West Hollywood home, as Bianco recalled Manson biting her without consent during sex and even cutting her with a knife at one point. “I basically felt like a prisoner,” said Bianco. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

Within a couple months of them living together, Manson allegedly chased Bianco around their apartment with an ax, at which point she fled and ended the relationship.

Bianco later joined forces with Evan Rachel Wood to testify about their abusive relationships before the California state senate. Like Wood, she didn’t name Manson as her abuser at the time.

In the week since Wood told her story of Manson’s alleged abuse, the singer has been dropped by his record label and his longtime manager, and removed from two television series in which he had acting roles. He has also been criticized by a number of former partners, bandmates, and associates. Actress Rose McGowan, a former Manson girlfriend, said, “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood.” Jenna Jameson, who dated him in the late ’90s, recalled how he “fantasized about burning me alive”.

Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who briefly played guitar in Manson’s touring band, declared, “He is a bad f**king guy … that guy is canceled.” Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, once a friend and mentor to Manson, stated, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.” Phoebe Bridgers also opened up about a “horrible” experience she had when she visited his house years ago.

For Esmé Bianco’s complete story, read the full article at The Cut.